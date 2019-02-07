Charleston area Wells Fargo customers surprised by shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Wells Fargo sent out the news on social media Thursday morning that the company was experiencing system issues.
A tweet stated the issues were due to a power shutdown at one of their facilities in the United States. Officials say the shutdown happened after smoke was detected following routine maintenance.
The shutdown affected business at branches across the country including those in the Charleston area.
There was a sign on the front door of the branch on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston to let customers know what was going on.
Soon the sign was taken down. Folks then had no idea about the outage until they went inside the bank to do business.
"I was surprised you know that they were shut down. But you know, they said they were shut down for just a little while, so I don't know what's going on," Wells Fargo customer William Seabrook said.
"I noticed there weren't many cars in the parking lot, thought that was odd for this location. It's usually pretty packed," customer Thomas Glenn said.
Business owners also were hurt by the shutdown.
Richard Nelson owns a small car repair business in North Charleston and got the bad news in person when he went to his Wells Fargo branch.
He then told his customers.
"But now effectively I have to close my business because I can't buy any parts for our customers. I'm sure a lot of small businesses are affected by this Wells Fargo shutdown," Nelson said.
The shutdown affected online and mobile banking at Wells Fargo,
At the Orleans Road branch in West Ashley, the drive through windows were open only for deposits.
Bank employees told us the deposits would not be credited to accounts until the issue was fixed.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.