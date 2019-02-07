Charleston Battery signs Zeiko Lewis

The Charleston Battery has singed 23-year old winger, Zeiko Lewis for the 2019 season pending league and federation approval.
The former New York Red Bull joins the Battery from Icelandic first division side Handknattleiksfélag Kópavogs (HK). Lewis spent the end of last season with HK on loan from Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (FH).
Prior to his move to Iceland, Lewis was selected 17th overall by the Red Bulls in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. Lewis helped NYRBII reach the USL Eastern Conference Final during his rookie season, scoring two goals and creating 23 chances in 14 starts.
Lewis earned his first senior cap for Bermuda just after his 16th birthday. He has scored eight goals in 18 appearances for his country since his debut in 2011.
In four seasons at Boston College, Lewis scored 18 goals and tallied 26 assists in 73 appearances. He served as team captain for his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, earning several all-conference accolades along the way.
Lewis is the 14th player to be added to the Battery’s 2019 roster. He joins goalkeeper: Joe Kuzminsky; defenders: Taylor Mueller, Jarad van Schaik, Jay Bolt, Leland Archer; midfielders: Vincenzo Candela, Kotaro Higashi, Angelo Kelly, Tah Brian Anunga, Nico Rittmeyer, forwards: Ataulla Guerra, Romario Piggott, Ian Svantesson