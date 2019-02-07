Charleston County could waive late penalties for federal workers impacted by shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The day after the Federal Government shutdown ended, the Charleston County council announced that they would consider waiving penalties for federal workers who missed the deadline to pay property taxes.
Property taxes for Charleston County were due on Jan. 15 which was 25 days into the shutdown.
After Jan. 16, the late penalty was three percent when Charleston County treasurer Mary Tinkler made an initial request for fees to be waived. For families who missed the second deadline on Feb. 4,, that went up to seven percent.
Here in the Lowcountry many of families that were affected were Coast Guard families. The Coast Guard was the only military branch that went without paychecks with many of them missing two.
Ashley-Anne Woods’ husband is in the Coast Guard. She says the immediate help from the community was overwhelming and this push from local leaders is to be expected.
“They understand through the hurricanes and things like that, what the coast gaurd provides and what a vital service it is. I’m not really suprised that Charleston is trying really hard to help out,” she said.
The council’s Financial Committee will take up this measure on Feb. 12.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.