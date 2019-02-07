The Citadel Adds 13 to Signing Class

Played for head coach Aaron Hancock at Wyoming High School…helped the Cowboys to a 15-0 record and the Division IV state championship as a senior…earned first-team all-state honors after recording 113 tackles and nine sacks…garnered Second-Team All-Ohio laurels, as well as being a defensive player of the year finalist in Cincinnati…first team all-district and all-league after recording 106 tackles, three sacks and an interception as a junior…honorable mention all-state selection…all-academic team selection…brother, Larry, played football for Indiana before going on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals…brother, Jibreel, played at Michigan before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.