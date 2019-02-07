The Citadel Adds 13 to Signing Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson has announced the signing of 13 future cadet-athletes who will attend The Citadel and begin playing football for the Bulldogs in the fall of 2019.
The list of signees is in addition to the 14 signees that were announced during the early signing period in December.
The list includes four defensive backs, three linebackers, three defensive linemen, two quarterbacks and an offensive lineman.
Seven states are represented in today’s signees with five coming from the state of South Carolina. Three players are from Georgia, with one player from Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.
Hasan Black, LB, 6-2, 225, Wyoming, Ohio (Wyoming)
Played for head coach Aaron Hancock at Wyoming High School…helped the Cowboys to a 15-0 record and the Division IV state championship as a senior…earned first-team all-state honors after recording 113 tackles and nine sacks…garnered Second-Team All-Ohio laurels, as well as being a defensive player of the year finalist in Cincinnati…first team all-district and all-league after recording 106 tackles, three sacks and an interception as a junior…honorable mention all-state selection…all-academic team selection…brother, Larry, played football for Indiana before going on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals…brother, Jibreel, played at Michigan before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Anthony Britton Jr., LB, 6-2, 205, Stockbridge, Georgia (Eagles Landing)
Played for head coach Shawn Jones at Eagles Landing High School…earned first-team all-region honors as a defensive lineman as a senior...participated in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star game…garnered second-team all-region honors after posting 18 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks as a junior…also a second-team all-region selection as a sophomore.
Ben Brockington, OL, 6-1, 278, Orangeburg, South Carolina (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
Played for head coach Kevin Crosby at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School…earned all-region honors as a senior…father, Daryl, played one season of college football.
Bud Chaney, DB, 5-9, 185, Cape Coral, Florida (Lehigh)
Played for head coach James Chaney at Lehigh High School…earned team MVP honors after rushing for 1,026 and six touchdowns in helping the Lightning to a 6-4 record…added 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery…also a three-year letterwinner in track and field…member of the A&B honor roll…father, James, played football at Florida State, while grandfather played at Virginia State.
Hi’Keem Elmore, DL, 5-10, 265, Orangeburg, South Carolina (Edisto)
Played for head coach Chris Carter at Edisto High School…two-time all-region selection…earned second-team all-area honors as a senior…rated as the No. 1 wrestler in the state in 3A as a senior…lower state champion wrestler as a junior.
Jay Girdner, DB, 5-10, 184, Spartanburg, South Carolina (Spartanburg)
Played for head coach Chris Miller at Spartanburg High School…earned all-area, all-region and all-state honors after posting 40 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries…selected to the North/South All-Star game…registered 60 tackles, eight pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a junior…had 65 tackles and 10 pass break-ups as a sophomore in helping the Vikings to a 12-3 record and an Upper State runner-up finish…member of the National Honor Society.
Dewey Greene IV, DL, 6-3, 245, Columbia, South Carolina (AC Flora)
Played for head coach Collin Drafts at A.C. Flora High School…selected as the region player of the year after posting 77 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as a senior…named First-Team All-Midlands after helping the Falcons to a 9-3 record and the second round of the playoffs…posted 4.5 sacks in being named MVP of the Metro Bowl…selected as team defensive player of the year as a junior and senior…brother, Brendan, plays football at Hampton…member of the National Honor Society…rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports.
Nehemiah McIntosh, DB, 5-10, 170, Atlanta, Georgia (Westlake)
Played for head coach Kareem Reid at Westlake High School…finished senior season with 30 solo tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 pass break-ups…also hit .330 as a junior…member of the A&B honor roll…father, Eric, played baseball at West Virginia, while uncle, Toddrick, played football and Florida State and in the NFL for four years…brother, Isaiah, currently plays football at Troy.
Evan Schickel, QB, 6-0, 183, Fredericksburg, Virginia (Massaponax)
Played for head coach Eric Ludden at Massaponax High School…rushed for 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing for 337 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record as a senior…ran for at least 50 yards in all 13 games, including four 100-yard rushing games.
Torian Spencer, DB, 5-11, 172, Union City, Georgia (Langston Hughes)
Played for head coach Willie Cannon at Langston Hughes High School…earned Second-Team All-Region 5-6A honors…recorded 42 tackles, one interception and four fumble recoveries.
Sidney Starr, DL, 6-1, 233, Brentwood, Tennessee (Brentwood)
Played for head coach Ron Crawford at Brentwood High School…earned All-Region 6-6A after leading the Bruins to a 10-3 record and a regional championship as a senior…named second-team all-midstate as an offensive lineman…team captain as a senior…received Bruins Excellence for being on the team for four years, holding a 3.5 GPA and completing over 100 hours of community service…took first place at the Ootlewah Wrestling Invitational.
Cooper Wallace, QB, 5-10, 195, Florence, South Carolina (Florence)
Played for head coach Jody Jenerette at West Florence High School…selected as the co-regional offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,407 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,354 yards and 13 scores…helped led the Knights to a school-record 11 wins and a regional championship…also earned all-region honors as a junior…all-zone selection in baseball as a junior.
Thomas Wyatt, LB, 6-2, 205, McKeesport, Pennsylvania (McKeesport)
Played for head coach Matt Miller at McKeesport High School…earned all-conference honors after helping the Tigers to a 9-3 record…finished with 43 solo tackles and seven tackles-for-loss…added a 29-yard touchdown reception in the season opener…selected to play in the Big 33 Classic.