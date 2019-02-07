Clemson Continues Defensive Prowess in 65-42 Victory

Notes: Clemson won its third league game in a row … it marked the first time that Clemson has won three-straight ACC games by double digits since the 1974-75 season … the 23-point victory margin was the fifth-largest in an ACC game in Clemson history … combined with allowing just 37 points to Wake Forest on Feb. 3, after allowing 42 to Georgia Tech, it marks the fewest points allowed in back-to-back league games in Clemson history … Clemson has now won seven games in a row in the series with Georgia Tech and earned the program’s 26th road victory at Georgia Tech … in three of the last four halves of basketball the Tigers have held its opponent to 20 points or less … Brad Brownell improves to 16-4 overall against Georgia Tech … the win was the 163rd career victory for Brownell at Clemson – leaving him just 14 shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most all-time … the win signified the 44th time Clemson has held its opponent to 50 points or less under Brownell and the second time in as many games … the Tigers are 42-2 in those contests, including having won their last 23 in a row … Elijah Thomas swatted five more shots against Georgia Tech – giving him 12 blocks in the last two games and 151 (10th all time) for his Clemson career … he is averaging 1.86 blocks per game in his Clemson career – tying him with Trevor Booker (2006-10) for fifth all-time in program history … Thomas corralled six more rebounds to give him 544 for his Clemson career – leaving him 60 rebounds shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on Clemson’s all-time list … Marcquise Reed turned in his 59th career double-digit scoring game at Clemson – leaving him 11 shy of tying Larry Nance (1977-80) and Butch Zatezalo (1976-70) for 16th all-time … with his 19-point effort, Reed now has 1,244 points in his Clemson career – good for 22nd all-time in program history … Reed came away with three steals against Georgia Tech and is now tied for 15th all-time in program history with Bobby Conrad (1976-80) with 141 career steals … his 1.62 steals per game in his Clemson career ties him with Derrick Forrest (1988-90) for fifth all time.