Clemson Football Adds Two To Finalize 2019 Signing Class

In High School: Ranked by 247Sports as one of the top 50 running backs in the nation and as the No. 13 player at any position in South Carolina … rated by Rivals.com as the No. 21 player in the state … considered the No. 17 player in South Carolina by ESPN.com … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region selection … concluded prep career with 685 carries for 8,762 rushing yards and 117 rushing touchdowns as well as 34 receptions for 743 yards and nine receiving touchdowns … led his team to an 11-2 record and a state runner-up finish as a senior in 2018 in the school’s first season in AAA … rushed 188 times for 2,030 yards with 29 rushing touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 136 yards with two receiving touchdowns in 2018 … won Lonnie Robinson Memorial Award as SCISA Player of the Year and shared All-Lowcountry Player of the Year honors … notched 335 rushing yards in his penultimate high school game, a win over Porter-Gaud in the SCISA AAA semifinals … helped team to SCISA AA titles in 2016 and 2017 … played his high school football at First Baptist School for coach Johnny Waters … primary Clemson recruiter was Tony Elliott … will enroll at Clemson in the summer of 2019.