Clemson’s Davidson Named To Golden Spikes Award Watch List

As a sophomore in 2018, he was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and Second-Team All-ACC selection. He hit .292 with 60 runs, 18 doubles, 15 homers, 46 RBIs, a .408 on-base percentage and 10 steals in 63 games, as he led the team in hits (73), doubles and steals. He also committed only eight errors as the everyday shortstop, good for a stellar .971 fielding percentage, the second-highest figure by a Tiger shortstop in history.