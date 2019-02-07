Coastal Football Adds Eight for 2019

A three-year starter at quarterback for Brookfield Central and head coach Jed Kennedy … Earned a spot on the Wisconsin Football Coaches’ Associations Large School All-State first team and on the All-Freeman team his senior year … Posted a career record of 35-5 as a starter at Brookfield Central … Guided his team to back-to-back WIAA Division 2 state championship runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 … Was 134-for-248 (54 percent) for 1,797 yards and 19 touchdowns his senior year … Also rushed 107 times for 605 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 … Named an honorable mention all-state performer his junior season when he completed 61. 3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,212 yards and 29 touchdowns … Was also second on the team in rushing with 529 yards on the ground and seven scores his junior year ... Finished his career with 5,145 passing yards and 63 touchdowns, as well as 1,673 rushing yards and 15 scores … Also lettered in baseball where he was a 2018 all-state first team and All-Suburban team selection … Hit .425, stole 19 bases and posted a 1.25 ERA as a reliever his junior season … Father, Paul, played baseball at Coastal Carolina from 1990-92 and was named the 1992 Big South Tournament Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the Big South All-Tournament Team.