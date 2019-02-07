CofC Fourth in Preseason CAA Poll

Elon is the preseason favorite to win the CAA regular season title with four first-place votes and 57 points. Northeastern and UNCW are tied for second in the preseason poll with 54 points. The Huskies received four first-place votes compared to one for the Seahawks. The Cougars are close behind the top three in fourth with 47 points, followed by Delaware in fifth with 34. James Madison is sixth with 32 points, followed by William & Mary (19), Hofstra (14), and Towson (13). Elon's Kyle Bronovich was voted the CAA Preseason Player of the Year.