CofC Fourth in Preseason CAA Poll

RICHMOND, Va. --- The College of Charleston baseball team is picked to finish fourth in the race for the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship, while seniors Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) headline four Cougars on the Preseason All-CAA Team as announced by CAA officials on Thursday.
Hart leads the Cougars on the Preseason All-CAA Team, and is coming off a stellar junior season in which he batted .326 with 14 doubles, two home runs, and 21 runs batted in. The Rock Hill, S.C. native became the second player in program history to earn the CAA’s Defensive Player of the Year award after posting a superb .989 fielding percentage in 270 chances at second base. Hart garnered All-CAA First Team honors for the first time in his career in 2018.
McRae joins Hart on the Preseason All-CAA Team at designated hitter following an All-CAA Third Team selection in 2018. The 2017 ABCA Atlantic All-Region honoree batted .284 with seven home runs, 15 doubles, and 37 RBIs a season ago. McRae currently sits just outside the top 10 on the Cougars’ all-time home runs list after blasting 17 bombs in 2017 en route to an All-AA First Team selection.
Senior Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) garners Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention recognition after leading the Cougars with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs last season. A 2018 All-CAA Second Team selection, Wondrack ranked second in the CAA in home runs, fourth in slugging percentage, and fifth in RBIs in 2018.
Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) returns to anchor the bullpen in his senior season after ranking third in the CAA with 10 saves in 2018. The Middletown, Pa. native is a Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention selection as well, and ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in both walks plus hits per innings pitched (WHIP) and saves. Ocker posted a 2-4 record with a 2.03 earned run average, 10 saves, and a single-season program-record 0.72 WHIP last season.
Elon is the preseason favorite to win the CAA regular season title with four first-place votes and 57 points. Northeastern and UNCW are tied for second in the preseason poll with 54 points. The Huskies received four first-place votes compared to one for the Seahawks. The Cougars are close behind the top three in fourth with 47 points, followed by Delaware in fifth with 34. James Madison is sixth with 32 points, followed by William & Mary (19), Hofstra (14), and Towson (13). Elon's Kyle Bronovich was voted the CAA Preseason Player of the Year.
The Cougars open the regular season next Friday, February 15 with the first game of a three-game series against UNC Asheville. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point. Season tickets, as well as single-game tickets and weekend passes, are on sale now at www.cofcsports.com/tickets.
2019 CAA BASEBALL PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Elon (4 first-place votes) 57
2. UNCW (1 first-place vote) 54
Northeastern (4 first-place votes) 54
4. Charleston 47
5. Delaware 34
6. James Madison 32
7. William & Mary 19
8. Hofstra 14
9. Towson 13
2019 PRESEASON ALL-CAA BASEBALL TEAM
Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown 2018 Stats
Vito Friscia, Hofstra C Sr. Valley Stream, N.Y. .353, 7 HR, 31 RBI
Jake Farrell, Northeastern 1B Sr. Westwood, Mass. .342, 11 HR, 63 RBI
Dupree Hart, Charleston 2B Sr. Rock Hill, S.C. .326, 2 HR, 21 RBI
Greg Jones, UNCW SS So. Cary, N.C. .278, 4 HR, 21 RBI
Cole Weiss, UNCW 3B Jr. Winston-Salem, N.C. .264, 4 HR, 29 RBI
Kyle Baker, Delaware OF Sr. Hockessin, Del. .354, 2 HR, 39 RBI
Kep Brown, UNCW OF Jr. Charleston, S.C. .267, 7 HR, 30 RBI
Cam Walsh, Northeastern OF Sr. Duxbury, Mass. .265, 0 HR, 16 RBI
Jackson Meadows, UNCW UT Jr. Lexington, N.C. .252, 0 HR, 13 RBI
Logan McRae, Charleston DH Sr. Florence, S.C. .284, 7 HR, 37 RBI
Kyle Brnovich, Elon SP Jr. Milton, Ga. 8-2, 1.71 ERA, 147 K’s
Sean Mellen, Northeastern SP Jr. Norwood, Mass. 10-3, 2.28 ERA, 81 K’s
Andrew Misiaszek, Northeastern RP Sr. Oceanside, N.Y. 2-2, 12 saves, 2.70 ERA
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Kyle Brnovich, Elon
Honorable Mention: Danny Wondrack, C, Charleston; Joe Satterfield, 1B, Elon; Fox Semones, 2B, James Madison; Ian Fair, SS, Northeastern; Ryan Solomon, 3B, Northeastern; DaVonn Griffin, OF, James Madison; Kevin Mohollen, OF, Delaware; Garrett Stonehouse, DH, Elon; George Kirby, SP, Elon; Billy Sullivan, SP, Delaware; Nathan Ocker, RP, Charleston