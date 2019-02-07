DCCC already trying to help Rep. Cunningham during 2020 election cycle

“Democrats won back the majority because our amazing candidates focused on the kitchen table issues affecting the hardworking families they now serve. Just a month into this new Congress, our outstanding freshman class has hit the ground running with a laser focus on lowering health care costs, fighting to expand economic opportunities and cracking down of the corruption that Washington Republicans have turned into a business model. Today, we are announcing that 44 of these members have been elevated to join the Frontline program because we are determined to build a majority that lasts well into the future. Our majority hinges on these members from tough seats winning reelection in 2020, and with today’s announcement we’re sending a clear message that the DCCC will stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight ahead.”