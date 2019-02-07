DCCC already trying to help Rep. Cunningham during 2020 election cycle

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified First District Rep. Joe Cunningham as an incumbent who could be vulnerable during the 2020 election cycle.
Cunningham was named among the first round of House Democrats put in the DCCC’s “Frontline Program” on Wednesday. The program is meant to help Democrats retain swing seats and provide them with extra fundraising and campaign support to try and put them in a position to win again.
With his general election win over Republican Katie Arrington in 2018, Cunningham became the first Democrat to hold the First District seat in more than 40 years.
DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos issued a statement along with the list:
“Democrats won back the majority because our amazing candidates focused on the kitchen table issues affecting the hardworking families they now serve. Just a month into this new Congress, our outstanding freshman class has hit the ground running with a laser focus on lowering health care costs, fighting to expand economic opportunities and cracking down of the corruption that Washington Republicans have turned into a business model. Today, we are announcing that 44 of these members have been elevated to join the Frontline program because we are determined to build a majority that lasts well into the future. Our majority hinges on these members from tough seats winning reelection in 2020, and with today’s announcement we’re sending a clear message that the DCCC will stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight ahead.”