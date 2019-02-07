Deputies: One injured in Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Charleston County near the neck area.
Deputies responded to the 4500 block of West Montague Avenue to a mobile home park where a man was shot in the hip, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Antonio said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
