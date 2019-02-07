4 Dorchester Co. railroad crossings closed Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say four Summerville-area railroad crossings are closed Thursday for ongoing rail replacement work.
Crossings at Maple Street, Richardson Avenue, Cedar Street and Industrial Road were closed as of shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton.
The crew at the Cedar Street crossing is waiting on an asphalt truck to finish final paving, she said.
Once the Cedar Street crossing reopens, the Hickory Street crossing will close.
Norton said final paving will not be completed at the Maple Street, Richardson Avenue or Industrial Road immediately. Norfolk Southern officials told the county they will send a paving crew back to complete final paving some time in April, Norton said.
