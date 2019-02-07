5 FL teens harassing homeless person attack off-duty police officer who intervened

SARASOTA (WWSB) - On Thursday afternoon, an off-duty police officer was assaulted in Payne Park in Sarasota.
A Sarasota Police Officer was jogging - off duty - at Payne Park on Adams Lane just after noon. He noticed a homeless individual being harassed, pushed and hit by group teenagers. The off-duty officer identified himself as a Sarasota Police Officer and told the teenagers to stop.
At least 5 teenagers stopped harassing the homeless individual and turned their aggression on the off-duty officer, striking him several times and injuring him before leaving the area.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-954-7062.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.