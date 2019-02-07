Former kidnapping victim, heiress Patty Hearst buys $2.4M Charleston home

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst Shaw, the target of a 1974 abduction and later involved in a bank robbery, has purchased a home in downtown Charleston.
The granddaughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst purchased a $2.4 million home on Tradd Street, according to public documents.
The 3,024-sqare-foot home, located in the 50-block of Tradd Street between Meeting and Church Streets, has three bedrooms and two full baths and one haf bath, according to Zillow.com. It was built in 1910 and features a pool, the site states.
On Feb. 4, 1974, Shaw, then known as Patty Hearst, was 19 years old when she was kidnapped from her Berkeley, California, apartment by members of a group that would later be identified as the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to the FBI.
The SLA released audiotapes demanding millions of dollars in food donations in exchange for Hearst’s release.
But she said the group began abusing and brainwashing her. She would be accused of robbing a bank on behalf of her kidnappers and was recorded on surveillance cameras in April 1974, weilding an assault weapon during an SLA bank robbery, the FBI website states.
Agents captured her in San Francisco on Sept. 18, 1975, and charged her with bank robbery and other crimes. She was eventually sentenced to prison. President Jimmy Carter later commuted her sentence and President Bill Clinton pardoned her in 2001.
Over the years, she has written books, pursued acting, become involved in the dog shows and been recognized for her charitable work.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.