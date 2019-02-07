Gamecocks picked 4th in SEC East

The Gamecocks earned 53 points in the preseason poll, good for fourth in the division. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East, picking up nine first-place votes and 87 points. Florida and Georgia followed the Commodores, while South Carolina was followed by Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. In the West, LSU was picked to win that division with 88 points and 10 first-place votes. The Tigers were followed by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama.