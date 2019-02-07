Gamecocks picked 4th in SEC East

Campbell Named Preseason All-SEC First Team

Gamecocks picked 4th in SEC East
February 7, 2019 at 5:22 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:22 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore Noah Campbell was named to the Preseason All-SEC first team while the University of South Carolina was picked to finish fourth in the East Division in the SEC Preseason poll, the conference office announced this afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 7).

Campbell, who also was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America second team, is coming off a freshman season in which he hit .270 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI. The Durham, N.C., native was 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts and had a .372 on-base percentage. Campbell recorded 15 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI performances. He hit .286 in conference contests with 11 runs scored.

The Gamecocks earned 53 points in the preseason poll, good for fourth in the division. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East, picking up nine first-place votes and 87 points. Florida and Georgia followed the Commodores, while South Carolina was followed by Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. In the West, LSU was picked to win that division with 88 points and 10 first-place votes. The Tigers were followed by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama.

Vanderbilt was picked to be the SEC champion, earning six votes. LSU earned five votes, while Florida picked up two and Arkansas had one.

South Carolina opens the 2019 season next Friday (Feb. 15) against Liberty. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.

2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) – 87

2. Florida (4) - 81

3. Georgia (1) – 68

4. South Carolina – 53

5. Tennessee – 40

6. Kentucky – 30

7. Missouri – 26

Western Division

1. LSU (10) – 88

2. Ole Miss (1) – 65

3. Arkansas (1) – 59

4. Auburn (1) – 57

5. Texas A&M (1) – 48

6. Mississippi State – 47

7. Alabama – 21

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (6), LSU (5), Florida (2), Arkansas (1)

2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss

2B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas

Second Team

C: Mason Meadows, Georgia

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

DH/UTL: Aaron Schunk, Georgia*

DH/UTL: Chase Cockrell, Ole Miss*

SP: John Doxakis, Texas A&M

SP: Tyler Dyson, Florida

RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

*Tie (ties are not broken)