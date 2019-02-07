Homeowners okay after driver crashes car into home, ruptures gas line during chase

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The sheriff’s office says two homeowners are okay after a man crashed his car into their home and a gas line during a car chase.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old William Brunson on charges of failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, and use of license plate of another vehicle.
“This individual and others are lucky they weren’t hurt worse since the vehicle ruptured a gas line when it crashed,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This person put himself and the home owners in danger last night.”
Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy began pursuit of a 2006 Cadillac after attempting to stop the vehicle for having only one headlight.
A report states the driver of the Cadillac sped off and made a turn onto Jamison Avenue before the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.
“However, the deputy located the vehicle a few moments later after it failed to negotiate a turn at the junction of Jamison and Magnolia Street where it struck a house and a gas line,” OCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office said damage to the brick home was minimal, but with the line ruptured, the concern was for possible ignition of the gas.
With potential exposure to fumes, the home owners were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety sent a fire engine while the Department of Public Utilities worked to contain the gas line.
“OCSO deputies and SC Highway Patrol troopers located what appeared to be a white powdery substance, a scale, and an open container of alcohol,” the sheriff’s office said."More charges against Brunson are possible. Should Brunson make bond, he’ll still have to answer another General Sessions charge."
Bond was set at a total of $3,384 on the charges.
Brunson was also served with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court to for a 2018 weapons charge.
He was given a warning for the burned out headlight.
