Join the Live 5 Traffic team on Waze

VIDEO: Join the Live 5 Traffic team on Waze
By Abbey O'Brien | February 7, 2019 at 12:01 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:23 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Live 5 News is teaming up with Waze to help you navigate around traffic jams and road closures in the Lowcountry.

Waze is a free app you can download to your smartphone. The app gives real-time updates and will take you the fastest route to your destination.

When you join our Live 5 Traffic team on Waze you will also be able to send alerts and we will let you know when they are used on air. Here’s how to join:

  1. Download the Waze app by clicking here
  2. Open the application and click the magnifying glass on the bottom left
  3. Click your profile on the top of the page
  4. Scroll down and click on “Teams”
  5. Click “Live 5 Traffic” and join the team

We also have step-by-step instructions on how to join the team in the above video.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.