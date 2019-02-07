Join the Live 5 Traffic team on Waze

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Live 5 News is teaming up with Waze to help you navigate around traffic jams and road closures in the Lowcountry.
Waze is a free app you can download to your smartphone. The app gives real-time updates and will take you the fastest route to your destination.
When you join our Live 5 Traffic team on Waze you will also be able to send alerts and we will let you know when they are used on air. Here’s how to join:
- Download the Waze app by clicking here
- Open the application and click the magnifying glass on the bottom left
- Click your profile on the top of the page
- Scroll down and click on “Teams”
- Click “Live 5 Traffic” and join the team
We also have step-by-step instructions on how to join the team in the above video.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.