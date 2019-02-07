Lawsuit: Charleston Co. school didn’t take action after student sexually harassed teacher

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed in mid-January in Charleston County federal court states the assistant principal and principal of Garrett Academy of Technology didn’t do enough to discipline a student after a teacher reported that she was sexually harassed in 2014.
According to the lawsuit, a male student approached the female teacher in a “threatening manner” on May 2, 2014 and “loudly and directly” asked the teacher a vulgar and sexually explicit question.
On May 16, 2014, the same student approached the teacher again and began to hump the table that the teacher was sitting at with his genitals, telling her explicitly that he was going to have sex with her and was wasn’t going to stop talking to her until, “he got some," according to the lawsuit.
After the May 2 incident, the teacher wrote a “discipline referral" about the student, the suit stated. The teacher claims that the assistant principal and principal failed to adequately punish and monitor the student for the behavior which then allowed him to harass her again two weeks later.
The teacher claims in the suit that she missed work because of the two incidents and continues to take prescription medication because of it. She also claims her 14th amendment rights were violated by the school district subjecting her to a “sexually hostile” work environment.
She also says that the student had 15 previous disciplinary referrals and that the assistant principal and principal should have knows that the student would do the same thing after the May 2 incident if he still had access to the teacher.
In the suit, the teacher says she has suffered from depression and anxiety and is seeking punitive damages against both the assistant principal and principal.
