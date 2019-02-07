Groups donate water to Lowcountry city amid water quality concerns

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Churches, businesses and groups across the state are donating water to the City of Denmark amid water quality concerns
Denmark is in Bamberg County, that’s bout 20 miles from Orangeburg.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the water is safe to drink.
However, most people don’t drink it because they don’t believe it’s safe. Quality concerns for people who live in the city go back decades and some people are suing the town because of it.
There's also a class action lawsuit.
On Wednesday, Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill donated 1,000 cases of water. That's 24,000 bottles of water.
“There’s no data to show how they’ve been depositing this dangerous chemical into our city’s public drinking water,” said Deanna Miller-Berry who lives in Denmark.
The chemical she's talking about is HaloSan.
It was last year residents say they found out that this chemical did not have approval by the Environmental Protection Agency. It was used treat iron bacteria in their water for ten years, although SC DHEC said it met its safe drinking water guidelines.
People used to often report rust colored water.
“It’s a financial strain to a lot of the citizens who have been purchasing water for over a decade because they knew something was wrong with the water. The problem was no one was listening to their concerns,” Miller-Berry said. “What citizens had to do was resort to hauling their water as if we’re in a third-world country, 20 miles to bring water back from the area called the Healing Springs out in Blackville.”
Pastor Valerie Williams, the new pastor of Bethel AME Church, is leading the donation efforts with leadership at her church.
She says when she recently took the position she wasn’t aware of the water concerns.
"We are trying to make a dent or a difference to say that we care and we want to make sure that the citizens get what they need while they're trying to get this situation cleared," Williams said.
They've received several donations from AME Churches across the state and businesses.
When asked about the concerns that people have about the water, Mayor Gerald Wright said the water quality is fine and what’s going on with the water drive is unnecessary.
On Feb. 16 there will be a water distribution at Bethel AME Church located at 150 Mills Street in Denmark from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
If you’d like to donate water you can call (843) 480-2914.
