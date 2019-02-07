Man in stable condition after shot five times in buttocks, thigh in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man is in stable condition after he was shot five times in the buttocks and thigh at an apartment complex in North Charleston.
The shooting happened at a parking lot at the Centre Pointe apartments on the 4900 block of Wetland Crossing.
Around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the complex for a report of a shooting, and made contact with the victim, a 27-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman.
Medical staff later reported locating five bullet entry points in the victim’s right buttock and thigh area, as well as a single graze wound to the victim’s right finger.
In addition, officers located a car which had been struck by gunfire numerous times, and seventeen 9 mm shell casings near the vehicle.
The woman told officers that she and the victim returned from the gas station and were sitting in the car when they noticed a silver “work style truck,” which had a silver ramp lift, pull up behind their car.
The woman said she told the victim that the vehicle was suspicious but the man said there was nothing wrong.
According to the woman, someone then began shooting from the truck. The woman said she and the victim then fled from the car and ran down a building hallway.
NCPD investigators reported that a black male suspect opened fire on the two striking the victim and the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.
Police are continuing the investigation.
