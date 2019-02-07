Police: Upper King Street apartment hit with gunfire Wednesday night

Police responded to the 1000 block of King Street Wednesday night (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 7, 2019 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:11 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An apartment on upper King Street was hit with a round of gunfire Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a parking lot in the 1000 block of King Street in reference to a shooting.

A witness on scene stated a man on foot was firing a handgun at a black sedan, according to the incident report. An apartment at 1054 King Street was hit with a round but nobody was injured, according to the report.

