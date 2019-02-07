Push for pro-life legislation renewed in SC State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dozens of pro-life supporters visited the State House Wednesday for Personhood Day.
Personhood SC is a non-profit that focuses on pushing pro-life legislation. Wednesday afternoon, they held a Prayer Day in the lobby of the State House.
Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette (R) joined in on the prayer and news conference.
On Wednesday, Senator Richard Cash (R-Anderson) reintroduced his Personhood Act (S.485) in the Senate. The bill states life begins at fertilization.
A companion has been filed in the House as well.
Senator Cash said he wants to criminalize abortion. He said doctors, nurses, fathers and even mothers could possibly be charged.
Governor McMaster reaffirmed his support for this bill.
“You send me that clear, concise perfect, Personhood bill and I will sign it into law,” he told lawmakers.
Last session, a similar bill was introduced and did not pass. Critics of the bill said it doesn’t offer exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
