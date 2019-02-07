Racial bias audit of the Charleston police department underway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A racial bias audit is officially underway within the Charleston Police Department.
The City of Charleston, leaders and members of the police department and others held a press conference Thursday — introducing the members of the nonprofit organization that will be doing the audit.
The comprehensive audit will include a review of the police department's policies, procedures, and practices and will assess:
- The impact of enforcement operations on historically marginalized and discriminated against populations
- Community-oriented policing practices throughout the department
- The complaint process (internal and external)
- Recruitment, hiring, promotions and personnel practices “It is my vision and desire to emerge from this process even stronger than we already are, both internally and externally,” Chief Luther Reynolds said.
A town hall will be held on Thursday night where the CNA team will be introduced. They will provide an overview of their work plan, outline their upcoming activities, and provide a timeline for the audit.
The town hall will be Thursday, February 7th, from 6:00PM-8:00PM. It will be held at Ebenezer AME Church, located at 44 Nassau Street, Charleston.
This will be the first of a number of town hall meetings CNA will conduct over the course of several months.
CNA will also provide an opportunity for members of the community to provide input directly to the CNA team and share with them any perspectives, concerns, and suggestions regarding the Racial Bias Audit of the Charleston Police Department.
The City of Charleston Police Department will not be in attendance during this first town hall meeting to allow the citizens of the community to openly engage in conversations with the CNA team.
“Your participation in this town hall meeting is essential to the audit and in advancing the Charleston Police Department,” police officials said.
If you are unable to participate this evening, there will be other opportunities during future visits by the CNA team.
