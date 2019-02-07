Record highs possible again today!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - For the second straight day, record high temperatures are possible across the Lowcountry. The record high temperature today is 79° set back in 1999. Under a mostly sunny sky today, highs should reach near 80° inland with upper 60s at the beaches. A cold front will move through the area late Friday bringing an end to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs on Friday will be back near 80 degrees, however, a significant cool down is expected this weekend with highs forecast in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend. There is a small chance of a shower late Sunday with a better rain chance early next week.