Report: Emergency room wait times at Charleston VA average more than 5 hours

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A massive analysis of data from Veterans Affairs hospitals nationwide compiled USA TODAY and released Thursday revealed that veterans can expect an average wait time of more than five hours in the Charleston VA emergency room from arrival to check-in, among other statistics.
According to the paper, the analysis stemmed from spreadsheets the VA has posted online with comparisons between its medical centers and those that aren’t affiliated. The data was as of June 2018 which was the most recent available.
The rate of bedsores was .082 per 1,000 patients which is more than twice the national average when compared with non-VA hospitals across the U.S. according to the analysis. The bedsore rate was No. 38 out of the 146 VA medical centers.
The analysis also stated that 83.45 percent of patients at the Charleston VA stated that they felt providers respected what they had to say, 81.75 percent said they felt carefully listened to, 46.79 percent said they felt they could get an urgent appointment right away. 74 percent of patients said they would recommend the hospital.
In death rate metrics, the VA was below the national average in many categories including percentage of patients who died within 30 days of a heart attack (11.7), heart failure (8.1), or a pneumonia diagnosis 15.2), the analysis stated.
