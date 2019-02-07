Report: Man charged with murder after choking victim to death in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County man has been charged with murder after deputies say he choked a man to death.
Law enforcement responded to a call of a sick or injured person at a house in the 200 block of Driffin Road in the Salters area of the county on Monday. Deputies found the suspect, Nathan McKnight III, 55, standing outside the house. McKnight escorted deputies inside the house where they found the victim, Alfonso Brown, unresponsive lying on the bedroom floor, according to Lt. Daryel Moyd. EMS then unsuccessfully tried to revive Brown.
The investigation revealed that McKnight III used his hands to choke Brown, which caused him to lose consciousness, Moyd said. McKnight told deputies that Brown had tried to rob him.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381.
