Report: Man charged with murder after choking victim to death in Williamsburg Co.

Law enforcement responded to a call of a sick or injured person at a house in the 200 block of Driffin Road in the Salters area of the county on Monday. Deputies found the suspect, Nathan McKnight III, 55, standing outside the house. McKnight escorted deputies inside the house where they found the victim, Alfonso Brown, unresponsive lying on the bedroom floor, according to Lt. Daryel Moyd. EMS then unsuccessfully tried to revive Brown.