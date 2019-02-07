Residents concerned as crews continue to clean up oil leak at Ravenel gas station

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A petrolium leak coming from a Ravenel gas station is still being cleaned up months later.
The oil leak happened in August of last year at the gas station owned by Circle K at Highway 162 and Savannah Highway.
Circle K gave the Department of Health and Environmental Control a proposal to fix the oil leak, and according to the assessment plan the work should have been finished in September.
DHEC officials said that the cleanup is still underway.
In a statement to Live 5 News, DHEC officials said:
DHEC directed Circle K to perform an assessment of the petroleum release and environmental conditions of the site in August 2018. Circle K’s environmental contractor completed the assessment work in the fall of 2018 and provided a report of findings to DHEC on Dec. 27, 2018. Based on the findings of Circle K’s assessment work, DHEC, in early January 2019, directed installation of additional recovery wells to maximize the removal of petroleum contamination. DHEC is continuing to provide oversight of assessment and cleanup activities until the site’s cleanup goals are met.
People who live near this Circle K owned gas station, said they had no idea there was still work to be done.
Some residents said they were worried about the lack of information they had.
“If that’s an issue, someone should have contacted the residents or individuals and let us know what’s going on, not to keep us in the dark,” said John Prioleau, a homeowner near the Circle K gas station.
Others were worried about the possibility of water contamination.
They said they just want answers.
“We should have already had answers to know that we had nothing to worry about, that it’s been taking care of, that the water is fine, and we don’t have to worry about gas or anything else," said Catherine Brown who lives right near the gas station.
