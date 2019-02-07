Residents concerned as crews continue to clean up oil leak at Ravenel gas station

DHEC directed Circle K to perform an assessment of the petroleum release and environmental conditions of the site in August 2018. Circle K’s environmental contractor completed the assessment work in the fall of 2018 and provided a report of findings to DHEC on Dec. 27, 2018. Based on the findings of Circle K’s assessment work, DHEC, in early January 2019, directed installation of additional recovery wells to maximize the removal of petroleum contamination. DHEC is continuing to provide oversight of assessment and cleanup activities until the site’s cleanup goals are met.