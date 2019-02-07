SC lawmakers one step closer to cracking down on teen vaping

“It’s easy for us to slide from the position that we are now to wide acceptance, and speaking for myself and having grown up in schools in Horry County and public schools during the time that I was in public school, smoking was widely embraced as the normal activity while my parents encouraged me not to engage in smoking, and actually I never did," Clemmons said. "I remember well, my friends having designated smoking areas on the school grounds where children were able to go smoke. We certainly don’t want, or I don’t want, that slide to happen in South Carolina with regard to the more popular forms of smoking today - vaping.”