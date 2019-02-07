SC State Signs 12 New Prospects To 2019 Football Recruiting Class

The Bulldogs will return a veteran team next season but will have to fill the void on the offensive line with the departure of All-MEAC offensive tackle Robbie Stephenson. The defensive is as talented as any team in the conference upfront with at least eight or more freshman starting in various positions during the season on both offense and defense. Paul Mckeiver, Tyrell Goodwin will head the defensive line, while the linebacker corps will be led by Chad Gilchrist and Lane Jones. The secondary will see some familiar faces from last season who made an impact such as Duane Nichols, Decobie Durant, Scott Robinson and Jaylen Evans. SC State Coach Buddy Pough, (125-69) is entering his 18th year at the helm and needs just four (4) victories to eclipse the 128 wins of Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries, called the class a good a much needed one. For more information on South Carolina State Athletics log onto www.scsuathletics.comor call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803)536-7060.