State authorities taking ‘enforcement action’ on Orangeburg nursing home

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control is taking enforcement action against Phaire’s Care after a “history of noncompliance,” according to a DHEC representative.
Phaire’s Care is an assisted living home located in Orangeburg County.
Enforcement from DHEC comes after 57-year-old Curtis Johnson Wilson went missing from the facility early Tuesday morning.
Orangeburg County deputies found Wilson later that day.
DHEC representative Chris Delcamp said the department completed its most recent investigation on Tuesday. Since then, someone filed another complaint with the department, which Delcamps said requires investigating.
Phaire’s Care representatives have not returned requests for comment.
