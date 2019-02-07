Deputies: Third suspect connected to custom shop motorcycle thefts arrested in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of custom motorcycles and parts from an Horry County shop that were recovered in Charleston on Tuesday.
Darnold Kevin Dantzler, 22, has been charged with receiving stolen goods after he was arrested in Pickens County.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a call from someone who said that a Dantzler wanted to sell him stolen motorcycle parts in exchange for a paint job at his business in the 700 block of Black Snake Road, the report stated. The man who called said he was friends with Conway custom shop owner Gregory Hickman whose motorcycles were recovered in Charleston.
The man who called stated that Hickman’s Facebook post about the stolen motorcycles tipped him off that the property that Dantzler was trying to sell him may have been stolen, the report stated. He then told a deputy that the man had delivered the stolen property to his shop and said the Dantzler was driving a Pontiac with a busted front.
The deputy was able to stop the car and asked Dantzler about the property he had just delivered, the report stated. The property was given back to Hickman, who reported that the total was $14,350.
Hickman also identified the stolen property as his, the report stated.
