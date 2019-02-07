Trio of Citadel Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-Conference Baseball Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel starting pitcher Dylan Spence and outfielder Jeffery Brown were selected Preseason First-Team All-Southern Conference selections in a vote by the league’s head coaches, it was announced Thursday. Additionally, catcher Bryce Leasure was named to the second team.
Spence is coming off a junior season in which he led the team with 15 starts, including a complete-game victory over Western Carolina. He finished the year 3-5 with a 4.00 ERA, striking out 62 over 92.1 innings of work. Spence went at least six innings in nine of his starts, including allowing three earned runs or less in eight of the nine starts.
Brown ranked second on the team a season ago with a .325 average. The outfielder started 41 games, collecting 55 hits and scoring 30 runs. He was a threat on the base paths with 20 stolen bases. He enters this season ranked as the No. 1 draft prospect in the SoCon by D1Baseball.com
Leasure is a mainstay behind the plate as he started 48 games last season. He hit .297 and drew a team-best 24 walks. Leasure does his part to control the running game as he threw out 22 base runners last season, the most by any catcher in the SoCon. Leasure is ranked as the No. 9 draft prospect in the conference by D1Baseball.com.