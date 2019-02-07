Volvo Car Open extends main draw wild card to Charleston native Shelby Rogers

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Shelby Rogers has received a wild card into the main draw of the Volvo Car Open. The 26-year-old Charleston native will compete in her first tournament since March 2018’s BNP Paribas Open, where she suffered a knee injury. The Volvo Car Open is scheduled for March 30 – April 7 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to compete again at the Volvo Car Open this April,” said Rogers. “Charleston is where it all began for me, so it is extra special to start my comeback here with the support and encouragement of my hometown, friends, and family. A big thank you to Bob Moran and Eleanor Adams for a wild card and the chance to make more memories at my favorite WTA event.”
“It’s heartbreaking to see an athlete sustain an injury that takes them out of their beloved sport. Shelby has earned her wild card through hard work during recovery, all the while with a winning attitude! We can’t wait to see her back playing on her home courts,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager.
Rogers grew up in Charleston, where she trained at the Family Circle Tennis Center and participated in the ball crew program for the Volvo Car Open. A now infamous photo features a seven-year-old Rogers handing 2001 Charleston champion Jennifer Capriati her winning flowers as part of her official ball crew duties.
In 2010, Rogers made her debut in the Volvo Car Open tournament when she competed in its qualifying rounds. During the 2017 tournament, she reached the quarterfinals, defeating the No. 1 seed and playing in four thrilling matches, three of which were decided in three sets.
The 2019 Volvo Car Open will be Rogers’ ninth time competing in the tournament.
The nine day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.