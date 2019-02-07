West Ashley business owner gets unclaimed cash from state treasurer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Live 5 News and SC State Treasurer Curtis Loftis got Thursday off to a great start for a West Ashley business owner with a check presentation for unclaimed property.
“Hey, you Mr. Wolff, I’m Curtis Loftis, very nice to see you sir. We are very pleased to be here and we brought the big check,” SC State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said.
And that check is in the amount of $6,076.19.
That money belongs to Wolff & Son Electric.
“Wells Fargo had this money and they could have buried it some place, they could have kept it. But they didn’t. They followed the law and they sent it to the Treasurer’s office,” Loftis said.
Wolff & Son Electric installs electrical lines for businesses. Gene Wolff is the owner and says the money will come in handy in buying new equipment.
“Some little meters we got cost $8000, so this will help some with buying some new ones,” Gene Wolff said.
Loftis encourages everyone to search for unclaimed cash.
"Our state fund has $550 million in it, but we return almost $40 million a year."
And Gene Wolff was happy to get his rightful share of that money.
"We have over $150 million dollars that’s due to people in the Lowcountry alone, Loftis said.
“You got anymore you want to give me, ha, ha, ha,” Wolff said.
You can search for unclaimed cash at the state treasurer’s website at https://treasurer.sc.gov/unclaimed-property/.
