One transported to the hospital following North Charleston shooting
February 7, 2019 at 12:30 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:35 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a parking lot at the Wetland Crossing apartments for a shooting.

Police found the victim who was struck in the right hip/thigh area.

“According to a female acquaintance of the victim, they had just arrived at the apartment complex when the suspect vehicle pull out from a space and stopped behind her vehicle,” NCPD officials said.

Investigators say a black male suspect opened fire on them striking the victim and her vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police are continuing the investigation.

