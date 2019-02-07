One transported to the hospital following North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a parking lot at the Wetland Crossing apartments for a shooting.
Police found the victim who was struck in the right hip/thigh area.
“According to a female acquaintance of the victim, they had just arrived at the apartment complex when the suspect vehicle pull out from a space and stopped behind her vehicle,” NCPD officials said.
Investigators say a black male suspect opened fire on them striking the victim and her vehicle.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Police are continuing the investigation.
