Accident involving horse carriage in downtown Savannah injures 7 people, horse

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to downtown Savannah where an incident just occurred involving a horse carriage.
Savannah Police say it happened at 11:35 a.m. around Warren Square and no other vehicle was involved.
Savannah Fire Rescue crews arrived within minutes and discovered seven people and one horse down in the street. All six passengers and the driver of the carriage were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening. The driver suffered a leg injury but is expected to recover. The horse is also expected to be OK.
The owner of the carriage company provided WTOC with the following statement regarding the incident:
“It’s a terrible accident and unfortunate situation. My understanding is the horse was scared because tree cutters dropped limb close to him. The horse took off but the driver had control. A car who thought the horse was out of control cut in front of the carriage and cut it off. The carriage then hit a curb and tipped. The carriage did tip over and land on its side. The horse is fine and back in the barn. As the owner, I am cooperating with authorities and I’m very concerned about the people who were hurt.” -John Tarr, owner of Historic Savannah Carriage Tours
Tarr also tells WTOC that the horse involved in Friday’s incident has been working with his company for the past year and a half. He says they are suspending tours for the rest of Friday.
The Savannah Police Department’s TIU is investigating the cause of the accident.
Emergency crews are currently on scene in the area of Habersham Street and E Congress Street. Road closures will remain in that area until further notice.
WTOC will be going LIVE on Facebook from the scene with any updates.
PAST RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.