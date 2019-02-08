Accident involving horse carriage in downtown Savannah injures 7 people, horse

“It’s a terrible accident and unfortunate situation. My understanding is the horse was scared because tree cutters dropped limb close to him. The horse took off but the driver had control. A car who thought the horse was out of control cut in front of the carriage and cut it off. The carriage then hit a curb and tipped. The carriage did tip over and land on its side. The horse is fine and back in the barn. As the owner, I am cooperating with authorities and I’m very concerned about the people who were hurt.” -John Tarr, owner of Historic Savannah Carriage Tours