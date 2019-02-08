Angie’s List 2019 Home Design Trends

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Many of us welcome a new year by making big changes. Making changes in your home can be an exciting investment, and new trends hit the market each year.
Some of the biggest home design trends for 2019 are not just about new layouts, but also about the quality of what is being used.
To discuss what’s becoming more prevalent in home design, we asked a long-time professional what trends they’re seeing for 2019.
I think there are a few: open floor plan, or circular floor plan, high ceilings, mud rooms, mother-in-law’s quarters somewhere, in the basement maybe which does mean you’d have to do some different things, and master on the main, meaning master bedroom on the main floor," All Phase Group, Kathy Cuppy says.
It’s not just the spaces themselves that are changing, it’s the finishing touches within them. High quality touches, to be more precise.
I think home designs nowadays are bringing in more expensive materials, I think they’re doing a lot more with more elegant materials and fancier materials, and I think that’s because people are willing to spend more on those materials," Cuppy says.
If the idea of using high-end elegant materials in a big project gives you sticker-shock and anxiety, bring in the pros to be sure you get it right the first time.
“With so many exciting options available, take the guesswork out and hire an interior designer. They’ll be able to help design a space that’s functional, modern and beautiful and help you avoid design mistakes,” co-founder of Angie’s List, Angie Hicks says.
Hiring the right professional can have a huge impact on the success of your project and your satisfaction with the end result.
Do your homework, pick somebody really good, check their references, see some of their work, and then communicate well through the whole thing. That’ll really produce the best result, but pick somebody good,"Cuppy says.
