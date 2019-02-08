Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies teenager killed in Cordesville murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified a teenager killed in a Cordesville murder.
Authorities say 17-year-old Alex Lee Tisdale of Cordesville died on Tuesday.
Rayquan Glover, of Moncks Corner, has been charged with Tisdale’s murder and was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Tuesday just before 8 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
On Thursday morning, Glover went before a judge in bond court.
Tisdale’s family and friends were also in court. The victim’s mother told the judge she is now scared for her other children to get on and off the school bus."
“I definitely feel [Glover} is a harm to my family considering my son is no longer with us," she said.
After Glover was denied bond, the family walked outside and the victim’s father spoke to Live 5 News.
“Parents should be more aware of what’s going on in their [kids] lives and just make sure they know where their kids are at and what they’re doing," Albert Lee Tisdale said. “I had no idea this would happen to my son... and it hurts.”
Deputies responded to a house on Hard Pinch Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found the teen dead in the driveway, Coroner George Oliver said.
Oliver said someone else was with the teen when it happened and they were the one who called for help.
“It was another individual that was with the victim, and he immediately ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911,” Oliver said.
“I love my son," said Tisdale. “And if you love your son you should get more involved in their lives. Monitor their Facebook and simple things that may have saved my son’s life.”
Glover was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office back in January of 2018 for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.
The judge said Glover’s next court appearance for the murder charge will be in mid-April. Glover will then come back in late June to make a plea.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.