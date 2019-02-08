Charleston Co. scraps one option for Hwy 41 improvements in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - After continuing to study how to best improve Highway 41, in Mount Pleasant, Charleston County officials have decided one possibility is no longer viable.
“Alternative 5a” would have gone through the Dunes West and Park West subdivisions as shown in the map below.
“After additional analysis, Alternative 5a was eliminated from further evaluation because of the significant impacts to the utilities and environment,” the county said in a statement. “This alternative would result in the most property impacts, as well as tidal and non-tidal wetland impacts. This alternative also cuts through a Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) park.”
Officials added this alternative would prevent the Charleston County Parks and Recreation committee from using the property for its intended use as a park.
Two alternatives now remain in No. 1 and 7a. The county says No. 1 is being evaluated in further detail for right-of-way, cost, and environmental impacts. 7a re-routes Hwy 41 parallel to Bessemer Road and onto Laurel Hill County Park property then continues along Dunes West Blvd.
