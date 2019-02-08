Coastal Carolina Falls at Texas Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – Freshmen DeVante Jones and Ebrima Dibba both reached double digits with 15 and 12 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell at Texas Arlington 74-54.
The loss breaks a five-game winning streak for CCU and it comes on the worse shooting performance of the season for CCU. The Chants finished the game shooting 23 percent (14-62) from the field and only 19 percent (4-21) on its three-point field goals.
CCU’s season-leading scorer Zac Cuthbertson finished with five points and four rebounds.
The Chants had nine assists on its 14 field goals and only turned the ball over nine times. CCU finished with nine steals and four blocked shots with Ajay Sanders three steals a game-high.
Dibba led CCU’s rebounding efforts with six and Josh Coleman came off the bench to score five points and grab five rebounds.
UTA also out rebounded the Chants by a margin of 53-39. Andres Ibarguen had a double-double for the Mavs with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Edric Dennis led the Mavs with 14 points and TiAndre Jackson-Young had 13.
CCU finished the game shooting 42 percent, but that is misleading as they only hit one of their final 11 field goals as both teams emptied their benches.
UTA controlled play in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 33-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Ibarguen and Dennis led the way with eight points each as the Mavs shot 43 percent from the field.
UTA also out rebounded the Chants 27-18 in the opening half with Ibarguen leading with eight.
CCU only shot 28 percent and went over seven minutes without scoring as UTA went on a 15-2 run over that time span. Dibba had seven points and had three rebounds along with Amidou Bamba.
CCU will continue the current road trip through Texas when they face Texas State Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. Opening tip is set for 5 p.m. (ET).