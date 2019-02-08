Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at N. Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man died Monday in a shooting in North Charleston.
Exavier Washington died at the scene of the shooting from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.
Police responded shortly before 3 p.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue after a caller said that a bullet came through their wall from a nearby apartment. Officers looked inside the apartment and found shell casings and blood on the floor.
Inside, they found Washington lying on the floor of a rear bedroom of the apartment.
EMS crews responded and pronounced the man dead.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
