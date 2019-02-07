Deputies: Man tracked after stealing Firestick, using it to watch Netflix on victim’s account

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A breaking and entering suspect was traced after using a stolen Amazon Firestick to watch Netflix programs on the victim’s account, deputies say.
Officials say 19-year-old Jakob Treston Parsons broke into a person’s home on Ashbrook Road in November and took an Amazon Firestick and two guns.
The Firestick’s IP address was tracked and Parsons was arrested after the victim noticed someone watching programs on their Netflix account.
The victim’s neighbor said they also found Parsons at their home.
Deputies say they found the Firestick in Parsons home after executing a search warrant at his Statesville home. He was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with felon breaking and entering a building, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm.
He was given a $5,000 secured bond.
