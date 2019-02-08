DHEC unsure how long Ravenel oil leak cleanup will take

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - A spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that the agency can’t predict how long it will take to clean up an oil leak in Ravenel.
“We are continuing to provide oversight of the assessment and cleanup activities until the site’s cleanup goals are met,” DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said.
The oil leak happened in August of last year at the gas station owned by Circle K at Highway 162 and Savannah Highway.
Circle K gave the Department of Health and Environmental Control a proposal to fix the oil leak, and according to the assessment plan the work should have been finished in September.
DHEC officials said that the cleanup is still underway. In January, DHEC directed installation of additional recovery wells to maximize the removal of oil contamination.
According to Renwick, DHEC directed Circle K to identify and sample all water supply wells located within a 2,000-foot radius of the gas station.. 23 water supply wells were sampled in August 2018 and in October 2018. The samples were analyzed for petroleum chemicals. No petroleum chemicals were detected in the water supply well samples collected in August and October 2018. \
Circle K has provided the results of each water supply well to the individual property owner, Renwick said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.