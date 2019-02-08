Four Players Score In Double Figures In CofC’s 83-75 Road Win at Delaware

“They (Delaware) did a really good job of doubling Jarrell (Brantley). We knew going into the game, he was going to sacrifice points for making the right play. I thought he did a really good job of finding Nick (Harris) at the rim a few times on same passes. He actually threw out skip passes for threes. He did a really good job of dealing with the post-to-post trap. Delaware has been up and they only lost one time at home in conference. They have been up in every game and up big a lot. That was one thing I noticed in film. When I realized we were only down one at the half, I felt like we would be able to come out in the second half, make some adjustments and try to establish ourselves to try to win the game.”