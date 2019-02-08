Four Players Score In Double Figures In CofC’s 83-75 Road Win at Delaware

NEWARK, Del. – Four players scored in double figures to lead the College of Charleston to an 83-75 road win at Delaware on Thursday night at the Bob Carpenter Center.
The Cougars (19-6, 8-4 CAA) extended their win streak in conference play to five-straight games as Grant Riller led the way with a game-high 20 points.
It was a crucial game as CofC now owns a two-game lead over Delaware (14-11, 6-6 CAA) and Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association standings including a possible tiebreaker for next month’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship having swept the Blue Hens in the regular-season series.
Charleston trailed by one at halftime, 34-33, but got hot behind the three-point line hitting a season-high tying 11 three-pointers on the night to reclaim the lead in the second half.
Riller nailed a three-pointer with 15:56 remaining in regulation to give the Cougars a double-digit lead, 48-38.
Zep Jasper added 14 points in the winning cause, while Brevin Galloway had 13 and Jarrell Brantley 12.
Delaware had three players in double figures including 17 points each from Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson.
The Cougars will continue their weekend road trip by traveling to Drexel (12-13, 6-6 CAA) for a much-anticipated rematch on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. (ET) in Newark, Del.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the 12th-straight CAA game, College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (8-4).
• With the win, College of Charleston swept the regular-season series with Delaware for the third-consecutive year. The Cougars now lead the all-time series, 10-5, and extended their win streak to seven-straight games against the Blue Hens.
• Grant Riller extended his career-best double-digit scoring streak to 20-consecutive games this season with a game-high 20 points at Delaware. It marked his 16th game this season with 20+ points. He also brought down a career-high tying seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Riller has now tabulated 1,605 career points to date and recorded his first 100+ assist season.
• Zep Jasper turned in double figures in back-to-back games with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field including a trio of three-pointers at Delaware. It marked his sixth double-figure scoring game this season.
• Brevin Galloway recorded his 10th double-figure scoring game this season with 13 points at Delaware. He knocked down three 3-pointers in 29 minutes of action.
• Jarrell Brantley scored all of his 12 points in the second half at Delaware. He fouled out of the ballgame, but added five rebounds, three assists and one steal to the winning cause. Brantley has tabulated 1,733 career points and 894 career rebounds to date.
• The Cougars scored 83 points which was their biggest scoring output of the season in conference play. It marked their sixth game this season in the 80s.
• CofC got 31 of its points from its bench including Jasper, nine points from Jaylen McManus and six from Sam Miller.
• The Cougars were hot from long range and tied a season-high with 11 three-pointers made against the Blue Hens. They also drained 11 threes versus Memphis in the AdvoCare Invitational on Nov. 15.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“They (Delaware) did a really good job of doubling Jarrell (Brantley). We knew going into the game, he was going to sacrifice points for making the right play. I thought he did a really good job of finding Nick (Harris) at the rim a few times on same passes. He actually threw out skip passes for threes. He did a really good job of dealing with the post-to-post trap. Delaware has been up and they only lost one time at home in conference. They have been up in every game and up big a lot. That was one thing I noticed in film. When I realized we were only down one at the half, I felt like we would be able to come out in the second half, make some adjustments and try to establish ourselves to try to win the game.”
On the team’s points in the paint …
“We had a size advantage and we wanted to make sure we could try to exploit that. They (Delaware) play four guards. I felt like our four-man would have an opportunity to post some. They only wanted to play (Eric) Carter at the five, so I thought we could try to attack him and throw the ball inside to Nick (Harris). Nick did a good job and he got two-or-three baskets early to get us going. Then the game started to open up for us.”
College of Charleston Redshirt Freshman Guard Zep Jasper
On his shooting performances over the last two games …
“My shooting has been different. I talked to Coach Q (Quinton Ferrell) about it. They tell me to be more aggressive, because I can score the ball, too. They want me to be more aggressive at times and I’ve been turning it on the last two games.”
On his open look three-pointers in the game …
“They (teams) don’t look for me to shoot it, because I’m not a scorer (and more of a defender). I know I can score. When it hits my hands, I know it’s going in even when the shot clock is going down late.”