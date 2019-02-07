Hacienda HealthCare shutting down unit where patient was raped, gave birth

“We understand that this is a difficult day for many Hacienda team members. Your management team shares that sorrow. We will do everything in our power to help every employee impacted by this change to secure employment within our other programs where possible, or within the community. We will be offering retention incentives as well as a severance package to employees that help us see this transition through. As an organization, we will do everything possible to get through the challenge together, effectively and with an undiminished commitment to those we serve.”