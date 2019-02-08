Horry County Government and Justice Center shuts down for day after suspicious package opened

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway has been shut down for the rest of Fridayafter a suspicious package was opened, according to county spokesperson Kelly Moore.
A press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office stated the Horry County Solicitor’s Office received a suspicious package and alerted the HCSO.
The sheriff’s office opened an investigation and called the Conway Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit.
According to the HCSO, the building was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m. as standard protocol.
Drivers are asked to avoid the Elm and Second Avenue area in downtown Conway.
