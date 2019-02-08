NRCC sees SC first district as ‘prime pickup opportunity’ in 2020

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The National Republican Campaign Committee announced Friday that they believe they can take back South Carolina’s first district after losing it for the first time in more than 40 years last November.
The committee put out 55 “offensive targets” nationwide, which they say are held by “vulnerable” Democrats and represent a chance for Republicans to pick up a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020.
The list also includes 20 seats won by Republicans in 2016 and 31 districts won by President Trump. Thursday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it had put Rep. Cunningham in its “Frontline Program” which is meant to help Democrats retain swing seats and provide them with extra fundraising and campaign support to try and put them in a position to win again.
