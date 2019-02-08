One dead, another with serious injuries following two-car collision on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead and another transported with serious injuries following a two-car accident on Maybank Highway Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near Boyscout Road on Wadmalaw Island.
According to a report, two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Maybank Highway and collided into each other’s front right corners, causing major damage and serious injuries.
One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another motorist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
“A third vehicle, attempting to avoid the collision, swerved off the roadway, with no resulting damage,” CCSO officials said."Traffic investigators responded to the scene."
No charges have been filed in the incident.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation, and asking anybody with information call the sheriff’s office (843) 202-1700.
