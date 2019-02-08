One year after murder, friends to remember former Charleston activist

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It has been one year since the leader of Charleston’s Black Lives Matter movement was killed on a New Orleans street.
Muhiyidin Moye, 32, died on Feb. 6, 2018, after being shot while riding his bike in New Orleans.
Family and friends will gather near the statue of Denmark Vesey at Hampton Park Saturday at noon to pay tribute to Moye, also known by the last name D’baha, and mark the first anniversary of his death.
Organizers request attendees bring candles for a vigil, djembes, any drums, any musical instruments, flags, or banners to remember him.
“This will be good for all of us who knew and loved him to gather and share stories,” a Facebook events post states. “Positive vibes only.”
On the evening of his killing, people paid tribute to him at a vigil outside North Charleston City Hall.
Anthony Scott, the brother of Walter Scott, who was shot to death by a former North Charleston Police officer in 2015, said Moye helped their family get justice.
Activist Pastor Thomas Dixon, who organized the Feb. 6, 2018, vigil, called Moye one of the most charismatic people he had ever met, adding that Moye had a quality “that just drew people to him.”
Rep. Wendell Gilliard called the death “a great loss to all of us in the state of South Carolina and to the Black Lives Matter organization that he so loved.”
Also at that vigil, Moye’s sister, Kimberli Duncan, said his fight for justice was his passion.
“He took it on as a personal battle,” she said.
Moye gained national attention in 2017 when he jumped a barricade outside the Sottile Theatre to try and take away a Confederate Flag from another man outside a lecture given by Bree Newsome. Newsome climbed a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removed the South Carolina State House’s Confederate flag in 2015.
The incident was caught on camera during a live report.
A New Orleans man was indicted in Moye’s murder in November. He faces a mandatory lifetime sentence on the second-degree murder charge if convicted.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.