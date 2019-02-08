Orangeburg nursing home sued for wrongful death, medical malpractice

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Court documents show several people have filed lawsuits against Phaire’s Care and the owner of the assisted living facility in Orangeburg County.
One lawsuit was filed by Darlene Bethea, who represents the estate of Rena Mae Zinnerman.
The lawsuit alleges the owner of Phaire’s Care, Carlton Phare, was driving Zinnerman and three other residents of the facility when he was involved in a car accident on Highways 210 and 176.
According to the lawsuit, Zinnerman died as a result of the injuries she sustained from that crash 10 days later.
Bethea is now suing Phare for wrongful death.
Another lawsuit filed by Jason Broughton, who represents the estate of Judy Broughton, accuses the Phaire’s Care facility of medical malpractice.
According to Jason’s lawsuit, Judy suffered several injuries and medical complications before becoming a resident at Phaire’s Care on Sept. 1, 2015.
Later that month, the lawsuit claims Judy was taken to Trident Medical Center with Stage III and Stage IV wounds.
Judy passed away in December, which the lawsuit claims is because she was not given proper medical attention and treatment from the staff at Phaire’s Care.
Live 5 News discovered Tuesday that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has cited Phaire’s Care with several medical policy violations in the past.
In DHEC records from a January inspection, the department recorded problems like facility staff not administering medication correctly, not keeping patient records on hand and not feeding residents properly.
New DHEC reports obtained Friday also show the department fined Phaire’s Care $23,500 in 2014 for similar violations.
Phaire has not responded to request for comment. On Thursday, Phaire said he had no comment on the investigation and action being taken by DHEC.
